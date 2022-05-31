Inspiring new dance show encouraging children to triumph over adversity is heading to Hartlepool

The show is heading to Hartlepool.

Renowned for their engaging work with young people, North East-based dance company The D Project is bringing its playful and engaging new show HEDGE - which has been made especially for children aged 4+ and their families - to Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre on Sunday, July 3, at 2pm.

HEDGE combines immersive dance theatre, beautiful costumes, innovative props and puppetry to tell the tale of a young hedgehog waking up from hibernation to find the world is not as it once was. HEDGE draws in children and adults, combining the magic of dance and puppetry to create a playful, friendly performance space for little ones.

Debbie Harbin, Creative Director at The D Project, said: “Our vision for HEDGE is not only about dance, it's about development. We aim to create an interactive learning platform for young people. We're finding ways to ignite and inspire young people through storytelling, movement and puppetry. It might just spark a life-long engagement in dance."

HEDGE focuses on concepts of uncertainty, overcoming fears, adapting to new experiences and preserving the environment. The objective is to encourage interaction in creativity and to advance learning skills development in children, including elements of motor skills, language development, communication, decision making, visual learning and cultural awareness.

Adam Strickland, Performance Venues Officer at Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “We’re really looking forward to families experiencing the magic of HEDGE this July. This breathtaking show is the perfect opportunity to introduce your little ones to live dance – come along and experience something a little bit different.

“We’re also delighted to be once again working with local dance companies based here in the North East.”

The D Project is formed of Creative Director Debbie Harbin and Producer Lissie Connor. Debbie is a highly qualified dance artist who has been working successfully in the region for over 5 years, with experience in choreography, performance, facilitation, events, festivals and programme development. North East-based Lissie Connor is a producer, engagement coordinator and dance facilitator with over ten years’ experience.