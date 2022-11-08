Back row: Mark Hedges, Kris Manuel and Kristen Spitty from West End Prep. Front row: West End Prep students Fearne I'anson, Alexandra Perez, Lucas Melrose-Steel and Isabelle Barrett.

The blockbuster musical is in the midst of a three-week run at the venue – and you’ll hear some familiar accents in the major production.

Youngsters from West End Prep, a Newcastle-based musical theatre training programme, have been cast in the show as it makes its Sunderland debut, giving them a real taste of the limelight.

Alexandra Perez, 12, from Newcastle, Isabelle Barrett, 10, from Hartlepool, and Fearne I'anson, nine, from Hartlepool, have been cast as the local Cosettes and Eponines, in the North East leg of the tour.

Meanwhile, fellow student Lucas Melrose-Steel, 12, from Newcastle, is touring the UK & Ireland with the show as the loveable Gavroche.

Lucas said: “It’s great being in the show and extra special when I know people in the audience, like in Sunderland. I love musical theatre because it really pushes me out of my comfort zone.

"I really want to do it as a career, I’d love to play Jamie in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.”

Fearne said: "I'm living the dream now."

West End Prep was formed by Kristen Spitty, Kris Manuel and Mark Hedges in a bid to bring more musical theatre opportunities to North East kids, with two groups, for those aged four to nine and another for those aged nine to 23.

Kristen said: “It always seems to be London kids who get these parts and we wanted to change that. We set up West End Prep in February 2020 in order to bring professional opportunities and West End standard training to children and young adults in the North East so, as you can imagine, it’s been so wonderful to see these brilliant successes in such a short space of time.”

As well as the students currently performing in Les Misérables, student Rose Dawson, 13, is starring in Mary Poppins in the West End as Jane Banks and Noah Walton, 12, who was also previously a Gavroche, is now playing Charlie in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Leeds Playhouse.

Kris said: “We have so much outstanding talent here in the North East, but these opportunities are only normal available for kids who live within the M25.”

