See new comedy musical based on creepy and kooky Addams Family on the Hartlepool stage

Hartlepool Stage Society will perform The Addams Family, a new musical comedy, at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre.

Based on the spooky family of the hit television and film series, it is written by Andrew Lippa and based on the family created by Charles Addams.

The show is on at the theatre in Raby Road from Wednesday, June 15, to Saturday, June 18, at 7pm each night.

The story centres on the family’s grown up daughter Wednesday Addams, the “ultimate princess of darkness”, who has fallen in love with a man from a respectable, “normal” family.

Join her, Morticia, Gomez, Uncle Fester, Lurch, Pugsley and their deceased ancestors for a heart-warming story of love, family and friendship with a twist.

Tickets are priced at £12 standard and £10 for concessions, with a discounted price of £10 and £9 (concessions) for the opening night.

Contact the box office on (01429) 890000.