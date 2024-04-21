The Olivier Award nominated Bluey’s Big Play to visit Connexin in Hull.

The Olivier Award nominated live theatre show which opened in the UK in December 2023 to critical and audience acclaim will visit Connexin Live, Hull on 10, 11 and 12 May.

Bluey’s Big Play is a brand-new theatrical adaptation of the BAFTA & Emmy® award-winning children’s television series produced by Ludo Studio, which airs on Disney+ and CBeebies.

Audiences of all ages will get to see Bluey, her younger sister Bingo and Mum and Dad Bandit and Chilli, as they’ve never seen them before, as Bluey and her family embark on their first live theatre show, featuring brilliantly created puppets, live actors, and iconic sets.

The larger-than-life puppets are commanded by the stage show’s talented cast. Laura Raineri, Tess Oliver and Shakira Alleyne (as Bluey) Miroe Fuches, Charlotte Rae and Laura Hyde (as Bingo). Helena Mitchell, Sophie Blythe and Lucy Whitney (as Chilli) and Adam Ryan, Jon Godsi, and Aarod Vawser (as Bandit).

With an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, and new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush, Bluey’s Big Play remixes some fan favourite moments into this brand-new story which features original voices from the TV show, including the instantly recognisable voices of Dave McCormack and Melanie Zanetti as Bandit and Chilli Heeler.

Since bursting on to TV screens in Australia in 2018, Bluey has enjoyed a plethora of critical success at home and abroad, recently winning a 2022 BAFTA Children & Young People Award in the International category and picking up its fifth consecutive AACTA Best Children’s Programme award to add to an International Emmy and numerous awards for craft and production around the world.

The stage show has already enjoyed huge success and has been seen by over 1 million fans worldwide. Alongside the UK and Ireland Tour, for 2024 Bluey’s Big Play can also be seen across the US, Canada, Australia, Spain, France, Luxemburg and the UAE.

Bluey’s Big Play is produced by Andrew Kay and Cuffe & Taylor with Windmill Theatre Co for BBC Studios. It is directed by the multiple-award-winning artistic director of Windmill Theatre, Rosemary Myers (Girl Asleep, The Wizard of Oz, Pinocchio), and designed by the multiple-award winning Australian Film and Theatre Designer Jonathon Oxlade.