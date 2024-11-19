Utilita energy hub in Hartlepool set to transform into free Santa's grotto

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Santa Claus is coming to Hartlepool soon, thanks to the UK’s leading Smart PAYG energy supplier

Energy supplier, Utilita, will provide a different kind of energy this winter, transforming each of its 12 High Street hubs into a sparkling Christmas grotto.

Utilita’s Energy Hub (located at Unit 1, Jubilee House, York Rd, Hartlepool TS26 9EN) will be transformed into a grotto on Saturday, December 7, and the event is not to be missed-tletoe! Attending children will be given a gift completely free of charge and there will also be a festive family photo opportunity.

In the spirit of giving, Utilita is asking every family to bring a non-perishable food item with them if they can. These will be distributed to local food banks across the UK. ­

Gifts are aimed at young children up to the age of 10, but anyone is welcome to meet and take a photo with Santa Claus. There will be one gift per child, free of charge, while stocks last.

Kristine Gorman, Manager at the Hartlepool Hub, said she is hoping the grotto will spread some festive cheer: “We’re looking forward to welcoming families and children to our Energy Hub on December 7. Excited tots will get an opportunity to take photos with Santa Claus and receive a free gift between 11:30am and 3pm.

“There’s plenty on offer for visiting adults too – you will be offered a cuppa as well as free and simple energy advice to help make your energy spend go further this winter. Visitors are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item – if they can – which will be distributed to Hartlepool Food Bank."

Utilita Head of Energy Hubs, Helen Kyne, added: “We began the roll out of our Energy Hubs in 2018 across the UK to provide a personal touch to our customer service, helping people to better control their energy usage, as well as supporting various community initiatives.

“Unfortunately, we know that another tough winter lies ahead for many and that’s why all visits to our grottos will be completely free. During this time of festive giving, we are also collecting items for local food banks, which play such an incredible and vital role in our local communities.”

Utilita’s high street hubs make it super simple to manage your energy – no phone lines or online dashboards, just a friendly face to speak to. Whether you’re looking for account support, help to manage your spend or energy-saving advice, Utilita’s Energy Experts are on hand to help.