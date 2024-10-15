Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fans of the wizarding world can enjoy a three-course menu offering an imaginative selection of four dishes, which are inspired by recognisable Hogwarts locations, creatures, and more! The package includes entry to the Studio Tour, a souvenir guidebook, and the three-course dining experience.

Warner Bros. Studio Tour London announces the launch of a brand new dining experience ‘Dinner at the Hogwarts Table’ - marking an exciting new addition to the world-leading attraction’s food and drink offering.

The creative three-course menu offers an imaginative selection of four dishes, featuring a variety of delectable starters taking inspiration from recognisable Hogwarts locations such as Hagrid’s Hut, The Forbidden Forest and The Black Lake. Each starter is carefully crafted using colours and theming to present dishes that evoke these iconic settings - serving up a feast for the eyes and the tastebuds.

To follow, the main course gives visitors an opportunity to embrace their house pride and select their own Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw or Slytherin themed dish, or discover what the rival houses have on offer.

A selection of beautiful sweet treats is served to finish, including a slice of ‘Dark Arts' Cheesecake, ‘Leaping Toadstool’ white chocolate mousse or a ‘Butterbeer Sticky Toffee pudding’ for the Butterbeer lovers. Or there’s the ‘Charm Your Own Cheese’ board for those who prefer a savoury after-dinner treat.

Dinner at the Hogwarts Table is a limited-edition dining experience running at the Studio Tour on set dates from Saturday 19th October 2024 until Sunday 19th January 2025.*

The package includes entry to the Studio Tour, a souvenir guidebook, the three-course dining experience seated in a dedicated area of the Food Hall and costs £145 per person.

Tables can be booked for up to six people with an extended new wine and drinks list available to purchase as an optional extra, and vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options available for each course. The time slots available are Studio Tour entry at 14:30 or 15:30 followed by dinner at 18:30 or 19:30.

Tickets on sale from 10am on Thursday 10th October, don’t miss out on the magic: https://www.wbstudiotour.co.uk/dinner-at-the-hogwarts-table