Women leading the charge in Kynren's jousting

Henry VIII once announced a decree that women were not allowed to joust but try telling that to the team at Kynren – An Epic Tale of England.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Audiences might assume the Kynren team of nine jousters are predominantly male riders – but lift their helmets and audiences will discover a group of five women charging at their targets.

Aged from their early 20s to mid 40s, the jousters are also part of a female-strong horse-riding team who are challenging gender norms and are proud to be filling roles expected to be filled by male riders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna Warnecke, CEO at Kynren, also volunteers as a jouster in the award-winning shows. She said: “With stunts involving high speed and a strong impact, there can be an expectation that it will involve men performing them, but we have very driven women here in the North East who are perfectly capable of rising to the challenge.”

Kynren’s team of female horse riders are proud to be filling roles expected to be filled by male riders

Many of the women riding horseback in the world-class outdoor spectacle have been volunteering since Kynren began and trained at the Bishop Auckland site. They all have an unbridled love for the majestic creatures, which live onsite year-round and are looked after to the highest of standards by Kynren’s dedicated and experienced cavalry team.

Boudicca, an icon of female power and British independence features in the blockbuster production which tells the tale of 2,000 years of history, myth and legend. The British Iceni Queen is played by Laurie Robinson who also jousts and is director of cavalry and estates at Kynren.

Laurie said: “People can often assume it’s men and when you explain most of our jousting team is women, they remark “wow but they go so fast, they hit the target so hard!”. It’s nice to challenge the assumption that it’s all men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“History was often written by men in power and focusses on stories about men, from their perspective, so it’s amazing to portray a woman like Boudicca in a show that also highlights what women can do.”

A team of female jousters are leading the charge in Kynren – An Epic Tale of England this summer, during the blockbuster production’s tenth anniversary season

Alongside their male counterparts, the female horse riders feature throughout Kynren, including the show’s iconic medieval scenes, to depict Britain’s tumultuous history.

Dramatic horse stunts and impressive equestrian feats are displayed throughout Kynren’s 90-minute spectacular including jousting tournaments, rides involving fire and most daring of all, a person dragged by a horse across the seven-and-a-half-acre-stage.

With a female CEO and women making up 69% of volunteers, Kynren is setting a wonderful example for the next generation involved in the North East production that all genders are equal, and everyone can lead the charge in making a change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dazzling outdoor-theatre spectacular is ranked 5* on Tripadvisor and the scale and complexity of the production, from the spectacle of the costumes and the sets to the mind-blowing stunts and flawless choreography are what make Kynren the must-see event this summer.

The 90-minute performances, which transport audiences on a spellbinding journey through 2,000 years of history, myth and legend, start at sunset and end in starlight and will be taking place every Saturday night from 19th July to 13th September.

Tickets cost from £30 for adults and from £20 for under 18s. Children aged 3 and under are free when sat on an adult’s knee.

For further information and to book tickets, visit www.kynren.com.