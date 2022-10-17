There are currently four watering holes on the market for anyone wanting to be part of the town’s pub trade.
And there are a large number of commercial premises on sale including former restaurants, sandwich shops and industrial premises looking for new owners.
Here are 12 pubs and business premises currently listed on sites including Rightmove and Zoopla online.
Details are correct at the time of publication.
1. Unit A2, Navigation Point, Hartlepool marina
This cafe/restaurant at the heart of Hartlepool marina is listed for sale for £135,000 or lease at £15,000 per annum on website zoopla. The premises comprise ground floor open plan bar with supporting drinks cellar and kitchen.
Photo: Mark Payne
2. Stranton works
The former Stranton works building in Greatham Street is up for sale seeking offers in the region of £300,000 on zoopla.
The three-storey building has been empty for some time.
Photo: Mark Payne
3. 23 Parkview Industrial Estate
This unit at 23 Parkview Industrial Estate, Hartlepool, is listed as an industrial investment for sale on rightmove seeking offers in the region of £650,000.
The premises provide a large open workshop / warehouse with mezzanine storage accommodation.
Photo: Mark Payne
4. Hornseys bar, Seaton Reach
Hornsey's bar and grill is one of three premises that make up the Seaton Reach site on Coronation Drive. The leasehold is listed on rightmove for £50,000.
Photo: Mark Payne