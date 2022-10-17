News you can trust since 1877
Some of the pubs and business premises on sale in Hartlepool.

12 pubs and business premises for sale in Hartlepool right now

A number of pubs and other commercial premises in Hartlepool are currently for sale.

By Mark Payne
39 minutes ago

There are currently four watering holes on the market for anyone wanting to be part of the town’s pub trade.

And there are a large number of commercial premises on sale including former restaurants, sandwich shops and industrial premises looking for new owners.

Here are 12 pubs and business premises currently listed on sites including Rightmove and Zoopla online.

Details are correct at the time of publication.

1. Unit A2, Navigation Point, Hartlepool marina

This cafe/restaurant at the heart of Hartlepool marina is listed for sale for £135,000 or lease at £15,000 per annum on website zoopla. The premises comprise ground floor open plan bar with supporting drinks cellar and kitchen.

Photo: Mark Payne

2. Stranton works

The former Stranton works building in Greatham Street is up for sale seeking offers in the region of £300,000 on zoopla. The three-storey building has been empty for some time.

Photo: Mark Payne

3. 23 Parkview Industrial Estate

This unit at 23 Parkview Industrial Estate, Hartlepool, is listed as an industrial investment for sale on rightmove seeking offers in the region of £650,000. The premises provide a large open workshop / warehouse with mezzanine storage accommodation.

Photo: Mark Payne

4. Hornseys bar, Seaton Reach

Hornsey's bar and grill is one of three premises that make up the Seaton Reach site on Coronation Drive. The leasehold is listed on rightmove for £50,000.

Photo: Mark Payne

