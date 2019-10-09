15 jobs created as transport firm launches specialist e-commerce and online trader arm
A transport firm has created 15 new jobs with a new niche company targeted at e-commerce and online traders.
The Nicholson Group has launched Burnside Distribution to provide warehousing and a pick and pack distribution service for companies that do not have their own fulfillment facilities.
The new firm is based at the group’s facility in Billingham and clients including high end bathroom and furniture companies, sportswear brands and machinery part manufacturers.
Nicholson Group launched Burnside with a view to best utilising its 55,000 sq ft warehouse as part of a wider strategy to diversify its logistics offer.
Group managing director David Nicholson said: “Burnside Distribution allows us to concentrate on customers who want their distribution done properly and with an emphasis on service and care.
“Many of these are digital business who need the confidence of a full warehousing, fulfillment and distribution service. This model, where essentially we become a customer focused fulfillment centre, allows us to offer much higher service levels with greater control over that relationship.
“We have operated within this sector for more than 30 years and we can now pass that expertise on to our customers directly rather than being tied to the national distribution hubs.”
Although the Nicholson Group comprises a portfolio of businesses within the logistics and warehousing sector, it has diversified in an effort to spread its interests beyond transport.
Caravan and container storage firm Box Clever will soon expand to a third site while lorry-mounted crane operation Nicholson Hi-ab is performing well.
Bespoke furniture importer J N Rusticus has enjoyed its busiest year to date while Burnside Wood Pellets is gearing up for its first full winter supplying to homes across the country.
Mr Nicholson has predicted quick growth for Burnside Distribution.
He added: “We want to build Burnside Distribution as the go to place for this kind of operation.
“The ethos with the Nicholson Group is always to allow our firms to prosper under their own management teams and I am pleased that Burnside Distribution has quickly and efficiently established itself in this niche market.”