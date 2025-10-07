Apprentice joins Upex Electrical as AI clears the way for career growth

Independent electrical wholesaler Upex Electrical has welcomed Harry Ketley to its Newton Aycliffe team, marking the latest step in its commitment to people-first growth at a time when many businesses are turning to AI to cut headcount.

For Upex, the approach is different. The business has rolled out smart, AI-enabled workflows across sales, marketing, and operations - not to replace people, but to strip out repetitive admin so staff can focus on supporting customers, mentoring apprentices, and developing their careers.

Dan Mooney, Managing Director at Upex Electrical, said: “We’re proud to bring Harry on board. Our strategy is simple: invest in people, and use technology to make their jobs easier, not redundant. AI handles the admin so our team can do more of what matters - serving customers, building relationships, and supporting the next generation of electricians.”

As part of a wider business strategy to invest in talent across its operations, Upex Electrical has also welcomed a new apprentice at its Yorkshire branch, with Lewis Crabtree joining the team at Thirsk. Both are enrolled on the Electrical Distributors’ Association (EDA) Trade Supplier Apprenticeship, giving them a grounding in products, service, and commercial skills tailored to electrical wholesale. Harry said: “I’m excited to learn new skills and start my career in the industry.”

Alongside its busy trade counters and delivery service, Upex is building a seamless online ordering system for account customers with live product data, trade pricing, and secure checkout, and piloting an AI product assistant that can instantly answer routine queries while handing more complex problems to staff in-branch.

With apprentices stepping into the business, new tech rolling out, and a clear message that people come first, Upex Electrical is proving that the future of wholesale isn’t about replacing jobs with AI, but about using technology to make jobs better.