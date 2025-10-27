Avove and Northumbrian Water connect communities through redevelopment initiative

Leading infrastructure and engineering company, Avove, has continued its support of important community initiatives, as colleagues revitalised a community space in Sandyford, Pelton, in collaboration with Northumbrian Water.

The area was once a popular recreational spot, and after consulting Pelton Parish Council, Avove and Northumbrian Water stepped in to restore the area to its former beauty, with residents expressing a strong desire to make it a safe, open space for families to enjoy.

The initiative involved clearing the unused space, with Avove’s Vegetation Management team supporting through the provision of essential equipment. Once cleared, colleagues regraded the land, cutting back overgrown trees and bushes before creating a safe and accessible walkway using repurposed wood chippings.

The successful completion of the works has transformed the land into a vibrant, inclusive space for leisure and wellbeing – a fitting initiative that reflects Avove’s commitment to improving the areas in which its teams actively work and live.

Avove and Northumbrian Water connect communities

It comes during the delivery of a transformational improvement project next to Pelton Primary School, with Avove enhancing key facilities as part of the works. The works are part of Northumbrian Water’s £8m investment in the County Durham village of Pelton, comprising of two consecutive schemes that will reduce spills from two Storm Overflows (SOs) by more than 65%.

Speaking on the success of the initiative, Neville Maddison, Customer Experience Manager at Avove, said: “It’s really pleasing to see the entire project take shape in the way it has. After early conversations with the Parish Council and local residents, we understood the significance of the initiative and the benefits it would deliver to the community, giving people access to a new and improved leisure space that can be enjoyed for years to come.

“Of course, it was only through the collaborative efforts of our teams and colleagues that we could achieve such an impressive transformation in just one day. With everyone working together, we ensured works were carried out safely and efficiently, and I’d like to thank all those involved for their support throughout.”

Chris Bond, Project Manager at Northumbrian Water, commented: “Our dual investment at Pelton is all about making changes to our network and assets that protect and enhance the environment directly through the local watercourses, but we are really happy to be doing more for the community and the environment. Working with Avove and Pelton Parish Council has enabled us to do this, and we hope the community enjoy this space for years, and even generations, to come.”

Avove and Northumbrian Water deliver essential works

Avove supports clients in delivering industry-leading performance against their regulatory targets by designing, building and maintaining the UK’s utility infrastructure, transforming local communities for the better. As an official partner, Avove joins Northumbrian Water and its supply chain partners to deliver largescale construction programmes, creating economic growth and opportunities across the region.