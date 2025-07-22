Avove’s support of the Armed Forces is recognised with a prestigious Gold ERS Award

Leading infrastructure and engineering company and local employer across the North East, Avove, has received the Defence Gold Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Award, the highest level granted by the Ministry of Defence.

The accreditation is a testament to Avove’s ongoing commitment to supporting the Armed Forces community and its role as a champion for inclusive workplace practices, having previously received the Defence Silver ERS Award in 2023.

To achieve the Gold Award, organisations must demonstrate exemplary support for defence personnel, veterans, and reservists. This includes signing the Armed Forces Covenant and proactively implementing policies that champion military service and promote positive working environments.

Gold Award holders actively support and promote the Armed Forces, publicising the pledges made in the Covenant and supporting partner organisations, suppliers and customers at every turn. To strengthen this commitment, Avove has proactively engaged the Career Transition Partnership (CTP) and Forces Families since receiving the Silver Award and will continue to do so as Gold Award holders.

They join a list of other high-profile organisations to have received the Gold Award – a significant achievement that reinforces its position as an Armed Forces-friendly employer.

Emma Johnson, People Partner at Avove, commented: “As a company, we are committed to supporting the Armed Forces, and we currently employ over 20 former service members across a wide range of roles, from Account Directors and HSEQ leads to Project Managers and Arborists.

“Supporting the Armed Forces doesn’t just strengthen our national commitment, it enhances our business too. Through this recognition, we benefit from a more inclusive workplace culture that values service and increases employee morale and retention, thanks to value-driven practices.

“Winning the Gold (ERS) Award is a proud milestone for Avove, reflecting our ongoing commitment to supporting the Armed Forces community. This award inspires us to go further in creating a workplace where those connected to the Armed Forces feel valued, empowered, and supported every step of the way.”

David Holmes, General Counsel and Executive Sponsor for Armed Forces at Avove, commented: “ We are proud to pledge our support to our Armed Forces community and are delighted that are our work within the utility sector has been recognised with this Gold Award.

“This Award demonstrates that Armed Forces community engagement is a business priority. We know this community brings a rich source of talent from across the industry and I have seen first-hand the contributions our military colleagues and their families bring to the business.”

One of Avove’s standout initiatives is its Trainee Arborist Programme, which has been particularly successful for ex-Forces colleagues. The programme not only provides a strong foundation but also creates clear pathways for career progression, with several individuals advancing into leadership roles since joining the company.

This success reflects Avove’s broader dedication to creating inclusive opportunities and recognising the unique strengths that ex-Forces bring to the workforce.