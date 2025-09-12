Azalea Wealth Management launched by Harrison Smith from Hartlepool's Innovation Centre

Azalea Wealth Management, a new financial planning practice, has officially launched its operations from the Innovation Centre in Hartlepool.

And the firm’s founder, Harrison Smith, who is Hartlepool-born with extensive experience in the financial industry, wants to ensure everyone feels comfortable talking about money when planning for the future, whether on Teesside or beyond.

Harrison, 29, has spent the past few years representing Emerald Associates, from his previous base in Greenbank, Hartlepool.

Driven by a desire to offer a more personalised and client-focused service, he has established Azalea to provide financial advice to both individuals and businesses.

Harrison Smith, the founder of Azalea Wealth Management.

The initial team at Azalea - which is an appointed representative of and represents only St James's Place Wealth Management - will consist of three people, with Harrison leading the expert advisory services.

Harrison said: “I wanted to deliver a service that I can be proud of and put my name above. I have accumulated years of experience in the industry, and now I have the freedom to take this business in the direction I feel people deserve.

“Our goal is to further our clients' financial planning, which hopefully will become obvious from day one. If we can move someone or a business closer to where they are aspiring to be, then that is our job done.”

Azalea aims to break down the traditional barriers associated with financial planning. Harrison believes in a realistic, supportive approach to encourage clients to be ambitious without fear.

He said: “We are not dreamers, nor are we pessimists; we are realists. We are sure there is always something to gain from having a conversation, and we will do what we can to help you achieve your goals.”

A former Hartlepool United academy striker, Harrison's diverse background includes a soccer scholarship at Francis Marion University in South Carolina, where he studied history and public relations, before heading into retail management and studying to become a financial adviser.

His new Azalea practice is located at the Innovation Centre, a modern and accessible space Harrison thinks is the ideal setting for client consultations.

"I am very excited to have moved to the Innovation Centre," he said. "It is a fantastic, modern setup, very accommodating and easily accessible for people in Hartlepool and further afield from the A689 near Greatham on the outskirts of Hartlepool.

“We want Azalea HQ to be a welcoming and safe environment where people can discuss their financial futures in a relaxed and comfortable atmosphere.”

Harrison understands that discussing personal finances can be challenging and Azalea is committed to providing a trusted and confidential service.

“We understand that money is never an easy subject to talk about,” he said. “But we want to provide the trusted and confidential advice that gives you confidence and clarity to move forward. Our no-obligation consultations are ready and waiting.”

*Get in touch with Azalea Wealth Management through www.azaleawm.co.uk