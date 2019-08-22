Bank Holiday supermarket opening times in Hartlepool: hours for Asda, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Aldi, Tesco and Lidl
The last bank holiday weekend of the year is approaching, with many of us looking forward to a three-day break.
If you are planning on making the most of the long weekend and cracking out the barbie one last time, here are all the supermarket opening times you need to know so you can stock up on supplies.
When is Sainsbury's open?
Sainsbury's Local stores in Grampian Drive, Peterlee; Cotsford Lane, Horden; Murray Street, Hartlepool, and Clifton Avenue, Billingham, are open from 6am-11pm each day, while the branches in the
Middle Warren Local Centre and Station Road, Seaton Carew, are open from 7am - 11pm.
When is Asda open?
Opening hours for Surtees Road, Peterlee: Saturday, August 24 6am-10pm; Sunday, August 25 10am-4pm; Monday, August 26 6am-8pm. Marina Way, Hartlepool: Saturday, August 24 midnight-10pm; Sunday, August 25 10am-4pm; Monday, August 26 6am-8pm. The Causeway, Billingham: Saturday, August 24 7am-10pm; Sunday, August 25 10am-4pm; Monday, August 26 7am-8pm.
When is Morrisons open?
Opening hours for Clarence Road, Hartlepool: Saturday, August 24 7am-10pm; Sunday, August 25 10am-4pm; Monday, August 26 8am-7pm.
When is Aldi open?
Opening hours for Dunston Road, Hartlepool; Tees Bay Retail Park, Hartlepool; Yoden Way, Peterlee, and Moreland Avenue, Billingham: Saturday, August 24 8am-10pm; Sunday, August 25 10am-4pm; Monday, August 26 8am-8pm.
When is Tesco open?
Opening hours for Belle Vue Way, Hartlepool: Saturday, August 24 6am-midnight; Sunday, August 25 10am-4pm; Monday, August 26 9am-6pm. Hart Lane, Throston Grange; and Catcote Road, Hartlepool: Saturday, August 24 6am-11pm; Sunday, August 25 6am-11pm; Monday, August 26 6am-11pm. Leeholme Road, Billingham: Saturday, August 24 6am-midnight; Sunday, August 25 10am-4pm; Monday, August 26 9am-6pm. Billingham Bypass:
Saturday, August 24 6am-midnight; Sunday, August 25 6am-midnight; Monday, August 26 6am-midnight.
When is Lidl open?
Opening hours for Brenda Road, Hartlepool; Jesmond Gardens, Hartlepool; and Howletch Lane, Peterlee: Saturday, August 24 8am-10pm; Sunday, August 25 10am-4pm; Monday, August 26 8am-8pm.