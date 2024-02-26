Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The company is building 370 properties at the scheme, with 303 homes for private sale, and has now handed over 110 of these homes to their new buyers.

Bellway has also completed 24 of the 67 affordable homes planned within the development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the planning agreement for Hartwell Park, Bellway pledged to invest more than £1.4 million to fund improvements to local services and infrastructure, with contributions made in stages as the development takes shape.

Some of the 110 homes that Bellway has finished at its Hartwell Park development in Hartlepool

With nearly half of the homes across the first two phases now built, the developer has already paid £558k, with the money to be spent towards schools, healthcare, roads, sports facilities and ecological measures.

Hayley Teasdale, Sales Manager at Bellway Durham, said: “Our contributions will make a significant and positive difference to Hartlepool.

“By making sure there is funding for school places, local NHS services, and road improvements, we are ensuring that Hartwell Park will thrive and that Hartlepool and its wider population will benefit too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Other contributions are going towards the replacement of Mill House Leisure Centre, improvements at Grayfields Recreation Ground, and tennis courts at Brierton. There will also be funding to mitigate the impact of recreation on the ecology of the coastline.”

Bellway’s investment will include more than £1 million towards education, £200,000 towards sports, £125,000 towards the NHS, £38,000 towards highways and £37,000 towards ecological measures, totalling nearly £1.5 million.

Bellway is selling properties in the first two phases of Hartwell Park and will release the final plots in phase one later this year.

There are also plans to open a ‘House to Home’ plot at the development at the end of April. This is a property that is set up to demonstrate to potential buyers the different stages of the building process from first fix to completion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s currently a choice of three and four-bedroom houses available to reserve at Hartwell Park, with prices starting from £164,995.