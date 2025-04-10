Bellway team in County Durham celebrate ninth consecutive HBF 5-Star home builder award

A street scene image of Regency Manor in Wynyard.

Staff at Bellway’s developments in County Durham are celebrating after the company was awarded HBF 5-Star home builder status for the ninth consecutive year.

The accolade is the highest attainable from the Home Builders Federation. It shows that more than 90 per cent of customers who have moved into their new home would recommend Bellway to a friend.

Bellway is building new homes in County Durham at the following developments:

Regency Manor, Wynyard

Hedworths Green at Lambton Park, Chester-le-Street

Hartwell Park, Hartlepool

Clarence Gate, Bowburn

Wellfield Rise, Wingate

The Old Foundry, Wolsingham

Christie Edge, Head of Sales for Bellway Durham, said: “Our teams across County Durham work exceptionally hard to create homes our customers can be proud of, and to make the homebuying journey run smoothly. This award recognises that our customers feel their efforts have been successful.

“We are grateful to every homebuyer who took the time to give their feedback, culminating in this incredible endorsement.”

Bellway has outlined its commitment to prioritising people and the planet as part of its ‘Better with Bellway’ sustainability strategy. This includes a focus on customers and communities.

Christie said: “Building new homes brings wider benefits to communities, including creating employment opportunities for hundreds of sub-contractors. These local companies make an important contribution to our customers’ experience of buying and living in their new home. Their engagement in our customer-first ethos is a key component to the success we are celebrating today.”

The HBF’s star ratings are based on a customer satisfaction survey carried out eight weeks after a customer moves into their home by the NHBC (National House Building Council). The survey covers multiple aspects of the home-buying process but the ratings are based on one question alone – ‘Would you recommend the developer to a friend?’.