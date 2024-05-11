Bespoke Gun Room and Retail Space To Let At Oak Lodge Shooting Ground in Cleveland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A rare opportunity has arisen for someone to lease and run their own gun room and retail outlet at a busy and popular shooting ground in the North of England.Set in 20 acres of beautiful countryside in the heart of Cleveland, Oak Lodge Shooting Ground has established an exceptional reputation as one of the most respected and popular clay and air rifle shooting venues in the North of England.

Located prominently in the main clubhouse building this is a unique opportunity to lease the retail space at the Oak Lodge Shooting Ground. Currently divided into a main shooting retail area and secondary storage space, the fully serviced retail area has been specifically built to provide secure gun storage, with gun racks and cupboards for approximately 70 shotguns, rifles and air rifles, along with extensive additional space for displays of ammunition, accessories and shooting and country clothing.

The Landlord who currently operates the retail space benefits from Registered Firearms Dealer status and will support the application for an RFD license by the new Tenant where required.

Offers are invited to lease The Oak Lodge Shooting Ground retail space on either a long or short term basis. All interested parties are invited to contact H&H Land & Estates Northallerton Office to arrange a viewing, and thereafter supply their proposed business plans and rent offers. The Landlord will consider all applications on merit and invite shortlisted applicants to interview.

Oak Lodge Gun Room

H&H Land & Estates Associate Director, Robert Jauneika, believes that this Gun Room and retail space offers a potentially extensive opportunity: “This is a unique opportunity here for someone to combine their own passion for shooting with their entrepreneurial skills to develop the full potential of a ready-made business. The space is already fully equipped for shooting retail activity and it has an established and very healthy dedicated customer base literally on the doorstep. The Landlord is flexible and willing to consider proposals on rent levels and lease terms, so I would encourage any interested person to contact me to discuss.”

Situated close to the A1M and the A19 west of Hartlepool and 19 miles south of Durham, the Oak Lodge Shooting Ground attracts the widest range of clay pigeon shooting enthusiasts from all over the North, from beginners to Olympic standard competitors, and regularly hosts high level competitions as well as regular shooting days, group and corporate events. There is a popular air rifle range at The Shooting Ground, and the clubhouse includes a very well attended café area adjoining the retail space that attracts a significant footfall of members, visitors, and social event guests.

For full particulars and to arrange a viewing strictly by appointment, please contact