Beyonce. Photo by Getty Images.

It’s been announced that the multi-million record-selling singer and songwriter will be returning to the home of the Black Cats on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

The global superstar, 41, returned to the stage this month with a show in Dubai, which made headlines around the world.

There’s been rumours for weeks of a tour after the star released new album Renaissance last summer, featuring tracks including Break My Soul and Cuff It, her first solo studio album since Lemonade in 2016.

Beyonce on her Formation World Tour, which she brought to Wearside in June 2016

It’s been seven years since the star last performed in Sunderland, when she proved a sell-out success with the Wearside leg of her Formation World Tour on June 28, 2016, putting on an energetic show for more than 50,000 fans.

It’s set to be a summer of powerful performances with Pink also set to perform two dates on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11, 2023 as part of her Summer Carnival tour. There’s not believed to be any further concert announcements for the Stadium of Light this year.

Each gig ploughs millions into the local economy, with pubs, hotels, guest houses and more enjoying a big surge in sales and bookings.

This year, the infrastructure to support so many visitors to the city will be even greater with new places such as the £18million Holiday Inn opening its doors, as well as number of bars and restaurants set to open in 2023.

Sharon Appleby, chief executive of Sunderland BID, said: “Any announcement of international performers coming to Sunderland is great news for the city and for the local economy.

“We are very much now recognised by music promoters as a top class venue and we can see that by the calibre of acts that have come here in recent years.

“The fact that by next summer we will have more hotels, more restaurants and generally more attractions in Sunderland means that we can encourage those attending the concerts to stay longer – and, just as importantly, to return.”

After a three year break, gigs returned to the home of the Black Cats last summer and proved a big hit, with Ed Sheeran performing two nights to a record-breaking crowd of 120,000 people.

He was followed later on in June by Elton John who performed his one and only Sunderland date to a sell-out crowd, the first fully-seated gig at the stadium, as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.