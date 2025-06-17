Bid to build up to 210 homes as part of Hartlepool business park expansion is delayed

A decision has been delayed on plans to expand an established business park to include new housing and more employment space.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North-East property development company Hellens Group previously lodged two planning applications as part of its proposals for the Queens Meadow business park, off the A689, in Hartlepool.

The first of these sought to secure outline approval to build up to 210 properties, comprising a mix of two, three and four-bedroomed homes, on land to the east of the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A separate application was submitted at the same time seeking outline permission to provide 451,000sqft of employment floorspace and full approval to build 14 new employment buildings.

An artist's impression of how the expanded Queens Meadow Business Park may look.

Both proposals were scheduled to go before Hartlepool Development Corporation’s (HDC) planning board earlier this month for a decision, with reports from officers recommending the applications be approved.

Yet not enough board members were present, meaning no decision could be made, and another meeting will be arranged in the near future.