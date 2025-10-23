Bid to change the colour of Hartlepool's yellow taxis

A consultation could be held on potentially changing the colour of Hartlepool's trademark yellow hackney carriage taxis.

It comes after a request to Hartlepool Borough Council’s licensing department from within the taxi trade to look at its private hire and hackney carriage licensing policy and the rules governing vehicle colour.

Submitted by Blueline Group bosses, who provide a number of hackney carriage vehicles in the town, it asks the council to review its current position and the impact it has “on the dwindling hackney carriage trade”.

The letter from Blueline managing director Ian Shanks raises concerns over the price of spraying whole vehicles yellow and highlighted partially wrapped or liveried designs retaining the distinctive colour “could be achieved at a much lower cost”.

It added: “While the council’s intention to create a distinctive fleet using a non-standard colour like yellow is understood, the reality is that wrapping or spraying vehicles to an acceptable industry standard now costs over £2,000 – on top of the vehicle price.

“Supporting a more practical and cost effective colour/livery choice will help to preserve the remaining hackney carriage trade for the public.”

The council’s licensing committee at its meeting on Friday, October 24, will consider whether to commence a consultation focusing on the local authority’s policy and the hackney carriage colour requirements.

Officers are recommending this take place with responses to then be fed back to the panel for further consideration.

Council reports note Hartlepool’s hackney carriage and private hire working group has already been consulted on the potential change, with three responses received objecting to the move.

One driver said: “For reasons pertaining to public safety, established identity and the significant economic impact on the trade, the proposed colour change is unwarranted and detrimental to the community and its licensed operators.”

They added changing the mandatory colour required “would impose significant, unnecessary financial burdens and practical challenges”.

The council’s current hackney carriage policy was recently subject to formal consultation and republished in July 2025.

It states all such vehicles “must be professionally painted or wrapped to a non-standard production shade of yellow.”

A similar consultation was held in 2019 – with councillors voting for the vehicles to remain yellow in line with the views of the majority of responses.

For details of Hartlepool public notices, go to https://publicnoticeportal.uk/.