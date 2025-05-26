Bid to open 'new, modern and professional' Hartlepool store at Seaton Carew
An application has been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council for the former Seaton Mini Market site at 64 Elizabeth Way.
The licensing proposal seeks to allow a proposed new shop to sell alcohol between 7am and 11pm each day, which would be in line with its opening hours.
Submitted by Alaimagan Thangarajah, the application stresses the site would be a general convenience store with alcohol sales “just being a part of the overall business”.
It said: “This is a brand new business venture and the site, which is currently empty, is to be refurbished, with a big investment, to become a new, modern and professional general convenience store.
“The new shop will sell a wide range of goods including newspapers, magazines, groceries, soft drinks, cigarettes, dairy goods, snacks, confectionery, etc.
“The applicant, an experienced retailer and a personal licence holder, would like to include some alcohol sales to allow the business to offer the complete all-round convenience service.”
The application highlights numerous measures will be carried out to ensure the store complies with licensing objectives.
This includes storing all spirits behind the counter, operating a Challenge 25 policy, installing a thorough digital CCTV system and the keeping of store incident and refusal books.
All staff working at the shop selling alcohol would also be required to receive in-depth training, with records of this kept and refresher courses completed at least every 12 months.
Residents can comment on the application by contacting the council on (01429) 523354 or by emailing [email protected].
