Findley Roofing, which is based in Blackhall Industrial Estate, in Blackhall’s Hackworth Road, has launched a new scaffolding service after hearing customers’ complaints about scaffolders.

A number of new team members have also been hired as a result of the expansion.

Managing director Dean Coombe said: “The idea for launching our own scaffolding service came about after hearing so many complaints from customers about scaffolders.

From left to right: Scaffolding manager Ricky Hubber, roofing estimator Ian Snow, roofing estimator Eddie Cox, finance manager Richard McClean, appointments co-ordinator Nicole McQuaker, sales & marketing manager Richie Carrigan and managing director Dean Coombe.

“We want to be able to offer our customers the best experience, and not be in the hands of third-party scaffolders, so this was the perfect solution.

"We won’t be working for anyone else; all the scaffolding work will stay in-house to offer clients an even more seamless experience.

“It also allows us to be in control of the standard and safety of scaffolding works, both in terms of customer experience and safety of our roofers.”

As well as staffing the new division, the firm has also hired six new members of the team, including a sales and marketing manager, a finance manager, an appointment co-ordinator and two sales estimators.

Dean added: “These latest appointments take the Findley team to 60, and will help strengthen the team in terms of both experience and also with the expansion of the sales department.

