Scott Wilson-Laing

South Hetton-based WL Distillery has been awarded the Silver medal at the London Spirits Competition 2021 for their debut 1st Edition Gin.

Now in its fourth year, the prestigious competition is an annual judging of international spirits organised by the Beverage Trade Network and the Silver medal is an ultimate endorsement in the global spirits industry.

The independent small-batch producer is just six months into production of its highly 1st Edition gin, a refreshing gin infusion with an aroma infused with garden botanicals, touches of apple, pear, raspberries, blackberries and juniper berries.

The first edition gin from WL Distillery

The London Spirits Competition looks to recognise, reward and help promote spirits brands that have successfully been created to identify with and target a specific spirits drinker.

Spirits were judged on the basis of three primary criteria and WL Distillery scored highly in the three judging aspects of quality, value and packaging.

Scott Wilson-Laing, owner of Distillery said: “We are delighted that our 1st Edition Gin has been awarded Silver at such a prestigious spirits competition. Like many businesses 2020 was a difficult time which saw production put on hold due to the pandemic and a refocus in business strategy.

" We are just six months into production and the demand for our gin continues to be strong. We have a number of exciting plans in the pipeline and look forward to unveiling these in the coming months.”

CEO Sid Patel of event organiser Beverage Trade Network said: “Spirits brands consumers are looking for an-round experience when drinking a spirit.

"The spirit needs to hit all the right notes to be enjoyed again and again. So, at the London Spirits Competition, we evaluate spirits that contribute to a spirit’s overall drinkability. Along with the quality, spirits are assessed for their appearance and value.”

Scott added: “We are committed to ensuring a fresh and classic authentic gin experience for customers. The Silver medal demonstrates that the spirits we are making are the kind that bar managers and mixologists want to stock and spirits drinkers enjoy drinking.”