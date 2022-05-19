Bradley Lowery Foundation aims for record-breaking Cancer Has No Colours fundraiser to mark five year 'angelversary'

The charity, which was set up to honour the life of the six-year-old Sunderland fan after he passed away in July 2017 following his battle with neuroblastoma, hopes to hit an ambitious target with its annual Cancer Has No Colours fundraiser.

Beginning on July 7 and running until July 14, the fundraiser encourages schools and businesses to wear football shirts for a day and make a small donation for doing so.

Bradley's mum, Gemma Lowery, with Sophia Shaw, her parents and the team from the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

Lynn Murphy, chief operating officer of The Bradley Lowery Foundation, said “Every year, generous people across the UK join us in remembering Brad by wearing their football shirts to work or school.

“This year will be five years since he went with the angels, so we hope it’s going to be the biggest and best year for fundraising, and that more people than ever will join in.

“The foundation provides an essential service to children and adults who need financial and emotional support to receive treatments which aren’t available on the NHS. We hope that more people than ever will get their shirts on and support us, regardless of their team.”

So far, approximately £9 million has been raised for poorly children, with the charity helping to support their families with treatment options.

Gemma Lowery with students from East Durham College who have already pledged their support to the annual fundraiser.

One of the children to be supported by the initiative will be five-year-old Sophia Shaw, from County Durham, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2020 after she complained about severe headaches.

Tracey Shaw, Sophia’s mum, has explained how important the work is that the Bradley Lowery Foundation carries out.

She commented: “It’s moral support as well as the funding. It is really easy to feel alone and completely adrift.

Bradley Lowery sadly passed away in July 2017 after losing his battle with neuroblastoma.

“To have people there who know exactly what you’re going through to help both financially and emotionally is amazing.