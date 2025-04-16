BTS Fabrications sets the standard for sustainable rainscreen manufacturing in the UK
BTS Facades and Fabrications Limited, a North East-based manufacturer of rainscreen and bespoke metal fabrications, is making waves across the UK construction industry as a model of sustainable growth, innovation, and employee-first culture.
With a projected turnover of £10.3 million by March 2025, a workforce of 55, and recent sustainability certifications under its belt, BTS continues to lead by example in a highly regulated, evolving sector.
Founded in 2006, BTS began its journey in a rented unit in Spennymoor and now operates from a purpose-built, state-of-the-art facility in Newton Aycliffe. The company’s signature offering, the Vantage® Rainscreen System, has become a trusted name in the UK construction supply chain, particularly for high-specification residential, student accommodation, and commercial projects.
“We’ve always believed in doing things the right way, from how we treat our people, to the precision of our manufacturing, and the environmental standards we set,” said Philip Atkinson, Managing Director of BTS. “Our goal has never been to be the biggest, but to be the best, and everything we do reflects that.”
A Business Built on More Than Profit
BTS stands out in the sector for its commitment to stakeholder governance, sustainability, and innovation:
- Sustainability leadership: The business is carbon neutral, issues Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs), and is on track for B Corp certification.
- Award-winning workplace: BTS boasts excellent employee retention, operates a four-day working week, and is a multi-award-winning business in both sustainability and innovation.
- New product innovation: BTS is preparing to launch a new spandrel panel, and recently passed UL testing for its Vantage IP with Fin system.
- Community and technical support: The company offers install training, technical consultation, factory tours, and hands-on CPD support for installers and architects.
A Voice for Industry Change
Philip Atkinson, who entered the cladding industry over 30 years ago, is available for media comment and expert insight. His experience spans technical compliance, post-Grenfell fire safety regulations, stakeholder representation, mental health in construction, and how sustainability can be implemented without compromising growth.