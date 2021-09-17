Business booming for utilities firm Everflow after cash boost

James Cleaves of Everflow, centre, with corporate finance director Abu Ali and Alexandra Gent of FW Capital

Wynyard-based Everflow has increased its staff numbers by 41% this year – now employing 106 people at its offices at Wynyard Business Park and Nuneaton’s Elliot Park Innovation Centre.

That is up from 75 in December and almost halfway towards its goal of doubling the number of staff by 2026.

The success follows a £750,000 investment from FW Capital Debt Finance, part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund (NPIF).

Established in 2015, Everflow secured the investment in April to further develop its software systems.

James Cleave, chief financial officer at Everflow, said: “2021 has proved pivotal in bringing our growth plans to fruition. We are now working with a record number of new and existing customers.

“We are pleased to have recruited an additional 30 people at our Teesside base to help make that possible, as well as making significant investments into continually improving our software, something that NPIF and the FW Capital team have been integral in.”

Alexandra Gent, investment executive at FW Capital, said: “Everflow has been a real success story for the Tees Valley and is continuing to gain recognition on an international stage.

"Its continual investment both in their software and in the team has underpinned the company’s success, with its commitment to excellence clear.