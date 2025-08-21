Business First is proud to announce the grand opening of its newly renovated office suites at Advanced House, Wesley Square, Hartlepool, in the iconic former Hartlepool Mail print works building. Famously, the newspaper is where sports journalist and TV presenter Jeff Stelling began his career.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Originally constructed as the Hartlepool Mail’s printing works, this striking red brick and limestone‑accented building spans approximately 25,000 sq ft on a 3 acre site. Business First has carried out a £5m comprehensive renovation, transforming the landmark three‑storey facility into state‑of‑the‑art office space with great facilities. Highlights include a welcoming full‑height glazed reception spanning three floors , with flexible private and coworking office suites ranging from 200 sq ft to 850 sq ft.

MP Jonathan Brash was on hand to welcome the opening of the refurbished building and see the plans for Phase Two, an £8m development which will add a business hub and Black Sheep Coffee to the site, and the former derelict Engineers Club has been demolished to make way for this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added, “This is a fabulous investment right at the heart of our town, and with £8 million planned in phase 2, which I think is just a huge investment. It looks absolutely phenomenal.

BUSINESS FIRST OPENS FULLY RENOVATED OFFICE SPACE IN PHASE ONE £5M PROJECT AT FORMER HARTLEPOOL MAIL PRINT WORKS (l-r MP Jonathan Brash with Angela Hewson Site Manager)

“Having a Black Sheep Coffee place and a thriving business hub, I think, is just brilliant in the town centre. I'm stood here at the site of the old Engineers Club, which had become a total eyesore here in Hartlepool. I'm absolutely delighted that this is being transformed. The guys here have done a fantastic job transforming the site, and when it's done, it's going to be amazing.

“It's an incredible investment that will make a huge difference to our town centre.”

Located within easy walking distance of Hartlepool Train Station, the town centre, and the marina, and offering seamless transport links via the A19 and A1, the centre provides a perfect blend of historic charm and contemporary convenience for anyone needing a great place to work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toby Whittaker, Managing Director added, “This is a really striking landmark building and we’re really pleased to bring it back to full use with business and storage space. We’ve worked hard on making it a thriving part of the community again!”

MP JONATHAN BRASH JOINS BUILDERS AT THE FORMER ENGINEERS CLUB AS THEY PREPARE FOR PHASE TWO, WHICH WILL SEE A BLACK SHEEP COFFEE IN HARTLEPOOL

Angela Hewson, Hartlepool Business Centre Manager at Business First, said: “Hartlepool Business Centre offers fantastic office space with top‑class facilities. We’re proud to offer a modern, flexible environment that suits companies of all sizes.

“We’re really pleased to be able to bring life back into this historic building, and develop it even further in the next phase!”

Office suites are available immediately with flexible lease terms, simple deposit and notice conditions, and an introductory offer of 50% off the first three months of rent. To book a viewing or request pricing details, please visit www.businessfirst.com or call 01429 555800.