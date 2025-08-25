The first phase on a £13 million investment in Hartlepool town centre is complete with the launch of a new business and storage centre.

Business First, which manages a number of business centres across the UK, has launched the newly renovated Advanced House, in Wesley Square, following a £5m renovation.

The three-storey former Hartlepool Mail offices and print works has been transformed into state‑of‑the‑art office and storage space with modern facilities.

New details have also been revealed by the business for phase two with an £8m development on the site of the recently demolished Engineers Club.

An £8m development will see a new business hub and Black Shop Coffee in Hartlepool town centre.

The exciting proposals include a further business centre and a branch of coffeehouse chain Black Sheep Coffee.

Work carried out to Advanced House has included the creation of a new full‑height glazed reception and flexible office suites ranging from 200 sq ft to 850 sq ft.

Toby Whittaker, managing director, said: “This is a really striking landmark building and we’re really pleased to bring it back to full use with business and storage space.

"We’ve worked hard on making it a thriving part of the community again.”

Business First has opened its fully renovated office space at Advanced House. Jonathan Brash MP with site manager Angela Hewson.

Centre manager Angela Hewson added: “Hartlepool Business Centre offers fantastic office space with top‑class facilities.

"We’re proud to offer a modern, flexible environment that suits companies of all sizes.

“We’re really pleased to be able to bring life back into this historic building, and develop it even further in the next phase.”

Business First’s arrival in Hartlepool and multi-million pound investment has been welcomed by town MP Jonathan Brash.

After visiting the new premises, he said: “This is is a fabulous investment right at the heart of our town, and with £8 million planned in phase two, which I think is just a huge investment. It looks absolutely phenomenal.

“Having a Black Sheep Coffee place and a thriving business hub, I think, is just brilliant in the town centre."

Mr Brash also praised the demolition of the former Engineers Club which he says had become a “total eyesore”.

He added: "I'm absolutely delighted that this is being transformed. The guys here have done a fantastic job transforming the site, and when it's done, it's going to be amazing.

“It's an incredible investment that will make a huge difference to our town centre.”