Business flows in for Hartlepool water firm with more jobs promised for 2022

Josh Gill

The Everflow Group, which is based at Wynyard and comprises non-household water retailer Everflow Water and utilities software provider Everflow Tech, has seen a 35% growth in turnover to more than £75m since the start of the year.

As well as growing financially, the firm is also expanding physically – having taken over new office space to accommodate the 55 new people this year.

Chief executive officer Josh Gill, who set up the business in 2015, said: “This has been a very exciting year for us and we are proud to have taken on more than 55 people across the group in the past 12 months – with more to come in the next 12.

“I am passionate about creating a great place to work and building a business that people love to come to every day.”

Everflow, which was ranked third in this year’s FT1000, a list of the fastest growing companies in Europe, has received a number of accolades this year - winning at the UK Business Awards, Great British Entrepreneur Awards and Growing Business Awards for leadership, product development and customer service.

James Cleave, chief financial officer for the Everflow Group, added: “The success of the business is down to the people within it and, over the coming years, we are excited to welcome and develop ever more talent, skill and innovation within it.”