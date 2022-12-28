Repeat business from existing clients means that Seymour CPM has already filled 80% of its order book confirmed for the year ahead.

The firm ended its financial year in September with a turnover of almost £4m and is aiming for £5m next year.

Seymour CPM has been trading for almost 10 years, has 30 employees in construction, five in equipment hire and moved to its current one-acre site off Brenda Road in Hartlepool three years ago.

Seymour CPM managing director Chris Seymour, right, with the firm's construction director Rob Alcock, centre, and Richard Miller of Mcluckie Projects.

The firm says it wins the majority of its work through referral and recommendations.

It currently has a project underway for furniture retailer, Barker & Stonehouse.

Having successfully completed a warehouse in Middlesbrough for the retailer, Seymour CPM was awarded a second contract – working alongside principal contractor Mcluckie Projects to build a new furniture store at the Metrocentre Retail Park.

Seymour CPM’s managing director, Chris Seymour, says he is delighted by the current performance of the business.

He said: “We are a business founded on family values with a total commitment to training our own apprentices and recruiting from within wherever possible. “This approach has allowed us to develop a reputation as a dependable construction and civil engineering company and has led to much repeat business”

He added: “After our original family business was sold in 2007, I worked for Sir Robert McAlpine to broaden my construction experience on larger projects and then set up Seymour CPM in 2011.

"It is really starting to gain traction.”

Mr Seymour added: “At the beginning our workload was more domestic/self-build projects, but today we focus mainly on commercial projects and undertake a range of projects typically up to £1m in value.

"Our client base includes EasyJet, having worked airside on their facilities at both Gatwick and Luton Airport.

“Another client is MoD Contractor, Rubb Buildings, who we have worked with throughout the country on a range of RAF bases.”