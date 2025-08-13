A trailblazing new training and employment programme is set to unlock young people’s potential and help them find work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young people and businesses in town are being urged to get on board with Youth Guarantee Trailblazer, a government-funded programme.

It will provide at least 64 high-quality paid work placements and 60 non-paid work taster sessions for young people in Hartlepool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tees Valley is one of only eight areas around the country chosen to run the programme with each area receiving up to £5m.

Hartlepool's Kilmarnock Road Children and Young People Family Resource Centre has signed up to take part in the Trailblazer programme. Cllr Pamela Hargreaves (right) with (from left) centre manager Lynette Stokes and Jack Mullinger and Finley Hammond who have signed up.

It is open to anyone aged 18-21 who lives in Hartlepool and is not currently in education, employment or training.

In Hartlepool the programme will be managed and delivered by Hartlepool Borough Council, building on existing initiatives such as the Youth Hub run by the council’s Hartlepool Jobs and Skills team, which has already helped 114 people aged 18-24 progress into employment in the last year.

Councillor Pamela Hargreaves, chair of the council’s economic growth and regeneration committee, said: “This is a golden opportunity and I urge our young people to grab it with both hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I also call on our brilliant local businesses to get involved by offering placements and shaping tomorrow’s workforce.

“This isn’t just an investment in our young people, this is an investment in the future of Hartlepool’s economy with no cost to businesses but a huge return in skilled, motivated young talent to drive businesses forward.”

The programme includes quick and flexible unpaid work taster sessions to enable young people to explore job options, and paid work placements for three or six months.

A dedicated key worker will provide pre-placement support and help to access education and training opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And grants will be available to help those on placement buy IT equipment.

Placements are due to start in September. They are fully funded, so there is no cost businesses to take part.

Young people can find out more about the programme from Hartlepool Jobs & Skills on (01429) 868616 or email [email protected] or by dropping in to any of the town’s Community Hubs.

Businesses interested in providing a placement should call the council’s Economic Growth Team on (01429) 867677 or email [email protected].