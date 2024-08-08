Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

easyJet launches 'Returnships' campaign focused on recruiting cabin crew members over 50

The campaign is based on findings that 75% of people over 50 see this stage as the ideal time for a new career

Many over-50s believe their age or the demands of the job would hinder their chances, which the campaign aims to dispel

Previous initiatives have led to a significant increase in the number of staff members aged 50 and above

Despite the focus on older candidates, easyJet continues to welcome applications from people of all ages for a variety of roles

easyJet is launching a new recruitment drive focused on attracting cabin crew members over 50 and those reconsidering retirement.

The initiative, called "Returnships," is inspired by research that suggested 75% of people over 50 believe it's the ideal time to embark on a new career.

Previous similar campaigns have successfully brought in a significant number of new staff members aged 50 and above.

The campaign has been launched ahead of the airline’s annual recruitment drive this month, with hundreds of cabin crew jobs available for 2025.

Prospective candidates will be able to attend training taster sessions at easyJet's London Gatwick cabin crew training centre.

New research by the airline among 2,000 over-50s showed that half have considered a new career.

Most respondents believed their age would stop them being accepted for a cabin crew job and half mistakenly believed the role would mean being away from home for long periods of time.

Michael Brown, director of cabin services at easyJet, said: “Since launching our campaign to encourage more over-50s and career changers to become cabin crew, we’ve been delighted by the fantastic response with many more joining us and we want to see that continue.

“Being cabin crew can be a job for anyone with the skills, no matter their age, which is why it’s important that through our initiatives like our Returnship campaign, we tackle misconceptions about the job and broaden horizons.”

What is the salary for cabin crew?

The average salary for easyJet cabin crew typically ranges from £18,000 to £24,000 per year.

This figure can of course vary based on factors such as experience, location and additional perks like flight allowances, bonuses, and other benefits.

Cabin crew members also often receive a daily allowance for expenses when working away from their home base, as well as discounted flights and travel benefits.

Experienced cabin crew or those in supervisory roles may earn on the higher end of the scale.

Can under 50s apply?

Under 50s can still apply for jobs at easyJet, and despite the current 'Returnships' drive aimed at attracting those over 50, easyJet welcomes applications from people of all ages for a wide range of roles.

easyJet offers a variety of positions beyond cabin crew, including:

Pilots: Opportunities for both experienced pilots and those looking to train and start a flying career.

Opportunities for both experienced pilots and those looking to train and start a flying career. Engineering and maintenance: Roles in aircraft maintenance, engineering, and technical support.

Roles in aircraft maintenance, engineering, and technical support. Operations and ground staff: Positions in airport operations, ground handling, and customer service.

Positions in airport operations, ground handling, and customer service. Corporate roles: Jobs in finance, marketing, HR, IT, and other corporate functions.

Jobs in finance, marketing, HR, IT, and other corporate functions. Customer service: Opportunities in customer support, call centres and passenger assistance.

Opportunities in customer support, call centres and passenger assistance. Logistics and supply chain: Positions involving the management and coordination of the supply chain and logistics.

How to apply for a job at easyJet

To apply for a job at easyJet, follow the following steps:

Visit the easyJet careers website: Go to the easyJet careers page at careers.easyjet.com

Go to the easyJet careers page at careers.easyjet.com Explore job opportunities: Browse the available job listings to find a role that matches your skills and interests. You can filter the search by location, job type and keywords.

Browse the available job listings to find a role that matches your skills and interests. You can filter the search by location, job type and keywords. Create an account: If you find a job you're interested in, you'll need to create an account on the easyJet careers site. This involves providing your email address and creating a password.

If you find a job you're interested in, you'll need to create an account on the easyJet careers site. This involves providing your email address and creating a password. Complete the application form: Fill out the online application form with your personal details, education, work experience, and any other required information. Ensure that you provide accurate and up-to-date details.

Fill out the online application form with your personal details, education, work experience, and any other required information. Ensure that you provide accurate and up-to-date details. Upload Your CV and cover letter: Attach your CV and a cover letter tailored to the job you're applying for. Highlight your relevant experience and skills.

Attach your CV and a cover letter tailored to the job you're applying for. Highlight your relevant experience and skills. Submit your application: Review your application to make sure all the information is correct, then submit it through the careers website.

Review your application to make sure all the information is correct, then submit it through the careers website. Wait for a response: After submitting your application, you'll receive a confirmation email. The recruitment team will review your application, and if you meet the requirements, they will contact you for further steps, which may include assessments and interviews.

For specific roles like cabin crew, easyJet often provides additional information about the recruitment process, including required qualifications, training details and other relevant criteria, on the careers website.

