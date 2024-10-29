Camerons Brewery secures refinancing to support growth

Hartlepool-based brewer and pub operator Camerons Brewery has agreed a refinance and new funding package with Sandton Capital Partners (“Sandton”) alongside Independent Growth Finance (‘IGF’) to support the Camerons Group’s strategic growth strategy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sandton, a London and New York based investment fund provider and IGF, one of the UK’s leading independent lenders, have structured a comprehensive financial package that includes the refinancing of the existing debt and the provision of new working capital. This is supporting Camerons Brewery’s plans to invest in the Group which consists of two business operations: one of the largest independent contract brewers in the UK and an estate of 44 pubs and bars throughout the UK, which includes their flagship Head of Steam and Urban Country Pub brands.

The contract brewery side of the business manufactures a range of domestic and international beers and ales for a variety of customers from smaller growing craft customers to major global brand owners. Their facilities provide an extensive range of services including brewing, packaging into keg, cask, can and bottle, plus the manufacture of water and soft drinks. They have also recently agreed a national distribution listing with ASDA for their Tooth and Claw craft beer brand, Jellyfish Nebula.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Camerons Brewery is a family owned and managed business having been acquired by David Soley in April 2002. David remains Chairman of the business with Chris Soley running the business as the Group’s CEO and John Foots supporting as CFO.

Camerons Brewery

Toby Bundy, Investment Manager at Sandton said: “Camerons Brewery has a long trading history with a strong profit and loss supported by an excellent management team. The team have exciting plans to grow their business and invest in their current pubs and expand their estate. We are delighted to support their ambitions and look forward to their continued expansion and development. It’s our priority to provide capital solutions to quality UK businesses in order to help them realise their ambitions and Sandton is pleased to be working with such an established brand in the North East.”

Chris Soley, Director and CEO at Camerons Brewery and holds a Brewing Diploma, added: “The business has performed well despite the challenges that hit our industry in recent years. Thanks to the funding from Sandton and IGF, which includes a competitive refinancing and working capital solution, we are now well placed to take the business forward again. The teams share our vision and support our investment in the infrastructure and expansion of both sides of the business. Their investment demonstrates confidence in Camerons Brewery and recognises the financial strength of our business and our focused strategy for profitable growth. We’re excited for what is ahead, seeking to grow our position as a leading contract brewer and invest into our existing pubs and open new locations in new cities throughout the UK.”

Richard Spielbichler, Director at IGF, added: “We are pleased to be partnering with Sandton, Camerons, Chris and his team. The collaborative approach and shared vision for future expansion and long-term sustainability are exciting for the business and the wider industry, we look forward to supporting the journey and next stage of growth.”

Advisors on the transaction:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DLA Piper - James Davison, Victoria Procter, Rob Russell, David Ampaw, Hannah Macintosh and Lydia Demnitz-KingShoosmiths – Natalie Barnes, Kieran Cummings, Jessica Streten and Anna RileyWeightmans – Kirsty Adamson , Patricia Grinyer and David Tabinor.