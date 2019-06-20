Cheers! New Camerons bar in Hartlepool to open for longer
A new venture from Camerons Brewery is already so successful that it will keep longer opening hours.
In February 2019, the 154 year-old Hartlepool company’s former visitor centre in Stockton Street reopened as The Anchor, a tap room and bottle shop.
It offers an extensive range of beers produced by Camerons, as well as a selection from other brewers from the North East, the rest of the UK and around the world.
Drinks on offer include the latest brews from Camerons on-site nano brewery, Tooth and Claw.
The Anchor pours the first pints of all the latest Tooth and Claw beers, as well as exclusive one off and trial brews straight from the brewery.
Another innovation in the bar is a purpose-built can machine, which allows customers to choose their favourite draught, then have it canned within seconds to enjoy a tipple at home.
There is also a new drinking area at the rear of the pub, The Boat Yard offers outside seating and a covered drinking area with a Scorpion 1394 dinghy as its centrepiece.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Every week the venue has ‘Tallboy Thursday’, giving customers a three for two offer on selected beers.
The early success of The Anchor means it now opens Wednesday noon to 6pm, Thursday and Friday 11am to 11pm, Saturday noon to 11pm.
Marie McKay, manager of the venue, is delighted by the popularity of of the new venture.
She said: “It has been an absolutely amazing start for us at the Anchor.
“Following the initial opening we have been listening to feedback from our customers and have made a number of changes and improvements.
“The main one being the opening hours and we quickly realised it was important for us to open later from Thursday through to Saturday. As a result of the increased opening hours we have also taken on two new staff members.
“We will soon be introducing a monthly live music night plus Meet the Brewer events showcasing breweries from across the North East. On top of this we are also looking to put on a summer beer festival in August.”