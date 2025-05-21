Climb & Conquer Expands Again as Revenue Surges

Durham-headquartered remote digital marketing agency Climb & Conquer has announced a string of new hires as it continues to scale its team, capabilities, and client portfolio. Revenue is already significantly ahead of target - currently at +122% YoY - and more roles are set to be filled in the months ahead to continue its fast-paced trajectory.

Previously known in the digital industry for its “trainee-first” model, hiring raw talent and developing them in-house through hands-on experience, bespoke training and mentoring, the agency is now supplementing its fast-growing team with targeted Senior hires to support an increasingly complex, multi-channel client base.

Among the latest appointments are Chris Ellis, who joined as Head of PPC, and Phillipa Collins, now in post as Key Account Manager. Both bring over a decade of agency and client-side experience to the team.

Chris Ellis brings 15 years of PPC expertise to Climb & Conquer, with previous roles at Beaverbrooks and Hippo Motor Group. Now leading the agency’s PPC function, he said:

“Before I spoke to Shane, I had other job offers on the table, but the passion from him and the other senior management members was different, and I knew I wanted to be part of it. It was clear they genuinely care about the business and the people and want to shake things up. There’s a buzz here that’s hard to find, especially in a remote-first setup.”

Phillipa Collins joins after 14 years at agencies including Visualsoft and Communicator, where she led multi-channel delivery and built strong client partnerships. She oversees key accounts, including Own Furniture, Haddon, and Mallet London, and partnerships with agencies where Climb & Conquer offers white label services.

“I believe a healthy work-life balance is essential, and Climb & Conquer truly supports that. The flexibility and trust here are real, but so is the ambition. I’m excited to work across such a strong client mix and help connect the dots between strategy, execution and results,” she said.

Anna Tsagkari, PPC Executive, and Josh Baker, Klaviyo Executive, are also joining the team. Anna holds a Master’s in Marketing and brings international experience across education and digital comms, while Josh, with a background in fashion and footwear eCommerce, is leading the agency’s growing Klaviyo function, aiming to establish it as one of Climb & Conquer’s most profitable channels. Finally, Tania Davies and Millie Charlton (not pictured) joined the PPC and SEO teams, respectively, in April, taking the total agency headcount to 21.

Shane Parkins, founder of Climb & Conquer, said:

“We’ve always believed in giving people a foot in the door and building a team from the ground up with the right attitude, not just the right CV. But as we’ve grown, some roles demand deeper experience from day one, and that’s where hires like Chris and Phillipa come in.

They’re already significantly impacting the client base and within the team. They bring vast knowledge and a sophisticated understanding of client delivery, and alongside the new energy and fresh thinking coming through from the rest of the team, it’s setting us up for even bigger things.

For H2 2025, we are focused on investing in service development, new technologies, and refining our People & Culture offering. As we approach our first birthday as Climb & Conquer, it’s sometimes hard to wrap my head around the year we’ve had, but it’s a privilege to lead this fantastic group of people to achieve our shared vision for the agency. I’m deeply excited about what’s to come for the rest of 2025!”

Climb & Conquer was recently named New Agency to Watch at the 2025 Northern Digital Awards and included in Prolific North’s Independent Agencies to Watch list in 2024. Its growing client list includes Select Model Management, Mallet London, Kingston Technology, and Haddon.