Complete Weed Control invests in future workforce with Amenity Nominated Storekeeper training
Launched by independent standards setting organisation, BASIS in 2021 and fully recognised by the Chemical Regulation Division (CRD) as a certificate of competence, the training course and accredited qualification, is specifically developed for professionals who are responsible for the storage of professional use pesticides within the amenity sector.
Strengthening the company’s commitment to young professionals in the industry, of those who took the course, 6 included future leaders: Craig Convery, contract manager for Tyne and Wear, office manager and site supervisor, Lewis Bloomer and grounds maintenance operative, Emma Hayman for Durham and Teesside, Mark Carnie, storekeeper for South West and East Scotland, Daniel Adamson, manager for North East and Sam Drury, business development manager for East Riding.
Lewis Bloomer said: “I’m proud to have passed the course alongside my colleagues from the wider organisation. Complete Weed Control is committed to its responsibility around compliance and ensuring industry regulations are met. This course has provided an opportunity for additional people within the team to maintain the high standards we deliver to our customers.
"The organisation is a great place to learn and develop, one that’s investing heavily in its people. There’s no ceiling here, and the progression opportunities are something you don’t find readily with other employers.”
Ian Graham, managing director said: “We are delighted all of our team members who took part successfully passed the course. Not only are we cementing our future in the industry, but we are also growing our talent from the ground up.”
“Our industry is highly regulated and it is important we upskill as many people as possible in our commitment to surpass standards. Developing our people is not just shaping the individuals but supporting our culture of excellence and responsibility. Lewis and the other participants represent a bright future for our company, and we are proud to support them on their journey.”