Concerns have been raised by a tool hire company over new plans for a nearby drive-through coffee shop and petrol station.

Proposals have been lodged with Hartlepool Development Corporation (HDC) for the scheme to be built on land next to the exit of Queens Meadow Business Park.

The plans, submitted by EG on the Move Ltd, include a new petrol filling station and a drive-through unit, which application documents show would be home to a coffee shop.

The development would create 24 full-time jobs, according to proposals, and feature more than 30 car parking spaces and four electric vehicle charging bays on the land which is currently grass mounds.

Worries have been voiced over the plans by Scott Bradwell, managing director at Hartlepool-based tool hire company SAB Supply, which is already building a new base nearby featuring offices and storage space.

Mr Bradwell said: “My main concern is our business, this petrol station is right next to it, the boundary of the petrol station is just over a metre from our offices, so everyone is going to have to exit right past our window

“The petrol station is going to stink out our office, and it’s the traffic as well, the traffic on that road coming out is bad enough already.”

He also raised concerns over the potential loss of the grass mounds which are a “nice feature” for the entrance and the lack of consultation with neighbouring businesses and landowners.

A planning statement in support of the application argues the scheme would deliver a “high-quality offer to serve an established need”.

It said: “The applicant is a market leader in the provision of roadside facilities and is prepared to make a significant investment in the site based on the identification of a need for the services to be provided.

“The development will create new employment opportunities that will be attractive to a wide variety of the local population and deliver direct economic benefits.”

It added the drive-through unit currently “has no specific end-user.”

Development corporation planners have said consultation around the plans has been carried out in line with the relevant requirements.

People can view the application, reference number HMDC/2025/0022, on the HDC planning portal at https://www.tvcaportal.co.uk/hartlepool-application.

Comments on the proposals can be sent to [email protected].