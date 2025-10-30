A banking expert shares her insight into what could shape the nation’s finances this Autumn 🍂

With the Autumn Budget fast approaching, speculation is mounting over how the Chancellor will tackle ongoing economic pressures

Households continue to face cost-of-living challenges, fluctuating inflation, and uncertainty around interest rates

Experts expect the statement to balance short-term relief with longer-term financial stability

Hodge Bank’s Christie Cook says this year’s announcement will be crucial in shaping household confidence and resilience

She highlights several key themes likely to dominate the Chancellor’s priorities this November

In this context, anticipation is building over the measures and priorities that will define this year’s Budget.

Christie Cook, Managing Director of Retail at Hodge Bank, says the Autumn Statement will be crucial in setting the direction for both short-term household support and long-term financial stability.

Here, she outlines five key themes likely to take centre stage in this year’s announcement:

With the Autumn Budget fast approaching, speculation is mounting over how the Chancellor will tackle ongoing economic pressures (Photos: Getty Images/Hodge Bank) | Getty Images/Hodge Bank

A continued focus on inflation and the cost of living

“Inflation may be easing, but its effects on household budgets are still very real. We are expecting that the budget will continue to place a spotlight on cost-of-living support, particularly for lower- and middle-income households.

“The challenge for policymakers is finding measures that balance short-term relief with long-term economic stability.”

Incentives to save and build financial resilience

“Encouraging people to save has been an ongoing theme for successive governments, and it wouldn’t be surprising if we see new initiatives to boost household savings rates.

“The ongoing commentary from the Chancellor has been the possibility of limiting Cash ISA allowances, therefore there is a likelihood that the Autumn Budget will encourage individuals to utilise Stocks and Shares accounts.

“Whether through tweaks to ISAs, or broader savings schemes, there’s growing recognition that helping people to prepare for financial shocks is vital in today’s uncertain climate.”

Housing and homeownership under the microscope

“Housing has rarely been far from the political agenda, and the upcoming Autumn Budget will be no exception, it’s an area that may receive significant attention.

“From support for first-time buyers to reforms in stamp duty, I’d expect the Budget to address accessibility and affordability in the housing market, which continues to be a pressing concern for many.”

Tax adjustments on the horizon

“Taxation will always be a focal point in any Budget. While sweeping tax reforms are unlikely, we may see adjustments aimed at easing pressure on working households or stimulating business investment.

“Even small changes can have ripple effects on people’s disposable income and savings behaviour.”

Long-term financial planning in focus

“Beyond immediate cost-of-living pressures, the government will likely want to highlight long-term financial resilience. That could mean revisiting pension policies or reinforcing the importance of saving for retirement.

“With an ageing population and younger generations struggling to build wealth, it’s an area that demands forward-thinking solutions.”