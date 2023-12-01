23 pictures of Hartlepool's Middleton Grange Shopping Centre from the Noughties as it faces takeover bid
Hartlepool’s Middleton Grange Shopping Centre has seen countless customers come and go since it first opened its doors in 1970.
With news that the centre could be taken over by the newly-formed Hartlepool Development Corporation (HDC)“under ambitious regeneration plans”, we have taken a look back through our archives.
Here are 23 pictures from the early Noughties featuring celebrity chefs, recruitment events and shops that have since departed the centre.
What memories do they stir up for you?
