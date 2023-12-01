News you can trust since 1877
Some of the scenes from Middleton Grange shopping centre from the early 2000s.

23 pictures of Hartlepool's Middleton Grange Shopping Centre from the Noughties as it faces takeover bid

Hartlepool’s Middleton Grange Shopping Centre has seen countless customers come and go since it first opened its doors in 1970.
By Mark Payne
Published 1st Dec 2023, 14:23 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 14:23 GMT

With news that the centre could be taken over by the newly-formed Hartlepool Development Corporation (HDC)“under ambitious regeneration plans”, we have taken a look back through our archives.

Here are 23 pictures from the early Noughties featuring celebrity chefs, recruitment events and shops that have since departed the centre.

What memories do they stir up for you?

The entrance to the shopping centre looked a bit different back in 2005. Shoppers were outside after the centre was evacuated.

1. Victoria Road Entrance

The entrance to the shopping centre looked a bit different back in 2005. Shoppers were outside after the centre was evacuated. Photo: LH

Lost of people have fond memories of Woolworths. This picture was taken at a grand reopening of the Hartlepool store in 2005.

2. Woolworths reopening

Lost of people have fond memories of Woolworths. This picture was taken at a grand reopening of the Hartlepool store in 2005. Photo: DP

Mermaid Cate Brick attracted the attention of shoppers in the centre in 2007.

3. Something fishy going on

Mermaid Cate Brick attracted the attention of shoppers in the centre in 2007. Photo: FLR

Marks & Spencer was a mainstay of the centre for many years before relocating to the marina area.

4. Marksy's

Marks & Spencer was a mainstay of the centre for many years before relocating to the marina area. Photo: LH

