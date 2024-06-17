Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Amazon Prime members will soon be able to bag incredible savings on groceries delivered directly to their doors. It comes as the online retail giant rolled out its Amazon Fresh programme to all customers.

Shoppers in eligible cities and towns can have supplies from Morrisons, Co-op, Iceland and Amazon itself with same day delivery. But Prime members will have access to more delivery options, exclusive discounts, and free shipping, subject to minimum spend.

The Amazon Fresh service is now available in more than 100 towns and cities across the UK with a choice of high-quality products from well-loved brands, retailers, artisan and local producers and family favourites. Shoppers in eligible areas can also get everyday essentials like toilet paper shipped straight to their doors.

Amazon has announced that Prime Member Deals are launching for Fresh later in June, however an exact date is still to be confirmed.

What are Prime Member Deals?

Amazon Prime subscribers will get access to exclusive promotions on hundreds of grocery products from Amazon Fresh online, provided they live in an area which is covered by the programme. The deals will also be available in store at the 20 Amazon Fresh shops in London and the southeast.

Ganesh Rao, Vice President, Amazon Fresh International, said, “Today marks a milestone for us as we extend our grocery deliveries to all Amazon customers, and we are excited for more customers to benefit from our low prices, wide selection, and fast and reliable deliveries. We’re also offering even more savings for Prime members when they’re shopping from Amazon Fresh, giving them an additional 10% off Price Cut products in store, as well as access to Prime-exclusive deals online.”

Amazon Fresh is available in 100 towns and cities across the UK. Photo by Amazon | Amazon

What sort of Amazon Fresh deals can you expect?

Prime members will receive an additional 10% off Price Cut products in store, as well as Prime-exclusive deals online. There will also be weekly special Prime Member Deals offering as much as 50% off on a rotation of products in store and online.

They will also receive free two-hour delivery on Amazon Fresh online orders above £60, while all other Amazon Fresh customers get a free two-hour delivery slot for orders above £80. Prime members can get free same day or next day delivery with a two-hour delivery slot subject to minimum spend (prices vary depending on retailer) when ordering from Morrisons on Amazon, Iceland on Amazon, and Co-op on Amazon, with other customers paying a minimum £3 delivery charge. Delivery is subject to availability and applicable fees / minimum order thresholds.

All new customers shopping on Amazon Fresh (both Prime and non-Prime) can receive £15 off their first three orders above £60, valid from 6 June - 31 July (Terms and conditions apply).

How to see Amazon Fresh deals?

If you are intrigued to try out the Prime Members Deals on Amazon Fresh, first of all head to the website. There will be a dedicated Prime members page or simply look out for the Prime member Deals logo in Amazon Fresh shops.

Online, once Prime members select an included product, the Prime discount will be applied automatically upon checkout. In-store, the Prime discount will be applied when Prime customers checkout with the Amazon app or a debit or credit card linked to their Amazon Prime account.