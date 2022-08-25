Cost of Living: This is the best value supermarket shopping basket in Hartlepool this week
The Hartlepool Mail has compared prices across the town’s major supermarkets this week to help our readers save money.
Shoppers across Hartlepool are spoiled for choice with a number of major stores to choose from.
Every week we compare prices across a range of items found in a typical weekly shopping basket to help you decide where you’ll get the best value.
How did the supermarkets compare?
There are some great deals to be had this week, wherever you choose to shop.
Tesco charged 55p for 80 teabags, it was £1.09 for four pints of semi-skimmed milk at Morrisons and at Aldi it cost £1 for two litres of vanilla ice creams.
Which supermarket had the best-value basket this week
Check out our handy graphic to check how much items cost at different supermarkets. Prices are correct as of Thursday, August 25.
According to our comparison, Aldi had the best-value shop this week for a 19-item basket, totting up at £14.81.
Asda and Lidl were unable to take part in our price comparison this week.
If you’ve spotted a great value deal while shopping in Hartlepool, let us know by tagging us on Twitter @HPoolMail