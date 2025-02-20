Council tax bills are set to rise for millions of households across England, Scotland, and Wales in April.

In 2025-26, the government will increase the funding it provides to councils. But despite this, the Local Government Association has said that council finances remain "extremely challenging”.

In England, councils responsible for social care can raise council tax by up to 4.99% annually without the need for a referendum, while smaller councils without social care duties can increase bills by up to 2.99%.

But for 2025-26, the government has allowed six areas to exceed the 4.99% cap. So how does this affect council tax rises in the North East? We’ve rounded up the 12 local councils to find out.

The below are listed from lowest increase to highest increase. We’ve noted whether the rises are proposed (i.e., yet to be formally approved) or confirmed at the time of writing.

1 . South Tyneside (4.95% proposed) South Tyneside Council has proposed a 4.95% council tax increase for 2025/26, effective from April 1, 2025. This includes a 2.95% rise in core council tax and a 2% increase in the Adult Social Care levy. | joe888 - stock.adobe.com

2 . Stockton-on-Tees (4.95% proposed) Stockton-on-Tees Council has also proposed a 4.95% council tax increase for 2025/26, effective from April 1, 2025. | nuttawutnuy - stock.adobe.com

3 . Darlington (4.99% proposed) Darlington Borough Council's council tax for 2025/26 is set to rise by just under 5%, comprising a 2.99% council tax increase and a 2% social care precept. | Stock photo