Dalton Park becomes first retail outlet in the North to introduce a ‘Pollinator Garden’

Work on the ‘Pollinator Parks Garden’ was carried out during lockdown last year and is the first in the North at a retail outlet.

The garden has now begun to bloom and was officially opened by Councillor Robert Adcock-Forster and Councillor Julie Griffiths from Durham County Council on July 15.

More than 350 wildflower plants were used to establish the garden, containing over 40 different species, all native to Britain and all attractive to bees, butterflies and birds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pollinator Parks Garden is the first of its kind at any retail outlet in the North of England.

Dalton Park centre manager, Jerry Hatch, has explained that the new garden is part of the retail outlet’s commitment of improving the environment.

He said: “We’re committed to doing our bit for the environment here at Dalton Park, none of the waste produced on site is sent to Landfill, and we also offer electric car charging as well as using energy from our solar panels to feed back into public areas in the Centre.

“And we were delighted to work with Climate Action North on this small ‘rewilding’ project. It’s been really rewarding to see a rarely used garden area blossom into a place so buzzing with nature.

From left: Jerry Hatch (Centre Manager Dalton Park), Sharon Lashley (Managing Director, Climate Action North), Cllr Robert Adcock-Forster, Julie Harrison (STEM/Education Director at Climate Action North), Cllr Julie Griffiths and Jennifer Clair Robson (Digital Content & PR Director, Climate Action North).

Reads more: Inquest held into tragic death of popular Sunderland dad Ky Parker

“To further bring the Pollinator Parks Garden to life, local willow artist Ruth Thompson was asked to create a butterfly sculpture centerpiece. Perched on a willow flower, it looks fantastic and really celebrates what the Garden’s all about.

“This project is the first in a series of phases to further develop our existing outdoor spaces into areas that will help a wide range of species thrive and flourish.”

This includes multi-functional climbing frames, musical equipment and a roundabout, with a wider aim of “enhancing the customers experience” and “promoting social interaction and healthy lifestyles amongst young children.”

Support our journalism and subscribe to this website to enjoy unlimited access to news, sport, retro, daily puzzles and more online.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.