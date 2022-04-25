Hartlepool is home to many independent and small businesses – so if your dog is in need of a good brush and cut, there are plenty of places to choose from.

But, how do you know which one to go to? How about looking to your fellow pet owners for a recommendation!

Hartlepool Mail readers have been shouting out their favourite dog groomers across town.

More than 130 people got in touch on our Facebook page to shout out their local business and paw-some parlour of choice.

The RSPCA offers a wide range of advice when it comes to choosing the correct groomer for your dog and family – such as visiting the premises, asking questions and getting your pet socialised and used to grooming equipment.

At time of writing, here are the most popular choices in Hartlepool. Click here to add your own to the post.

Bark and Bone, Murray Street – Jo Lynne said: “All of the staff and Georgia the owner are so caring and gentle with the dogs.”

Beach Paws, The Front, Seaton Carew – Lisa Taylor: “Beach Paws, they are amazing with my German Shepherd who can be a very nervous dog.”

Nicola’s Mobile Dog Grooming – Lorraine Fenwick said: “Nicola Eve Hutchinson, she's amazing!”

Pups & Pals Dog Grooming, Oxford Road – Kathryn Semple said: “Yasmin at Pups and Pals!”

Vanity Fur Dog Groomers and Spa, Usworth Road – Teresa Barker said: “Vanity Fur without a doubt. Charlotte is amazing and was very good with our Millie the old English sheepdog.”

Star Paws Dog Grooming Parlour, Staincliffe Road – Jo Dobson said: “Stacey at Star Paws, she’s amazing.”

Groomingdales of Hartlepool, Northgate – Sharon Clow said: “Groomingdales at the hHadland wouldn’t take her anywhere else.”

The Grooming Shed, Percy Street – Janice Fletcher said: “Grooming Shed, the only place I will leave our babies.”

Kerri’s Kreations – Jane Spence said: “She doesn't only love her job she loves all her fur baby customers too.”