Proposals were previously submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council to carry out renovations at the McDonald’s in Marina Way.

They involve a 24.4m2 extension, including an expansion of the kitchen, along with alterations to the drive-thru lane to introduce side by side ordering for vehicles.

This features the relocation of the existing customer order display screen and overhead canopy along with the installation of an additional order unit and vehicle height restrictor.

McDonald's, Marina Way, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

The proposals have now been approved, subject to routine conditions, paving the way for work to begin.

A report from council planning officers said: “The proposals would facilitate additional floor space to the existing, established restaurant and drive-thru store.

“The application is considered to be acceptable with respect to material planning considerations and is considered to be in accordance with the relevant policies of the Hartlepool Local Plan.”

A planning statement submitted on behalf of restaurant chiefs says the development will “speed up the level of service” and allow for better “operations and storage”, along with drive-thru improvements.

It added: “The intention of the alteration of the existing drive-thru lane is to streamline and formalise the ordering process during peak trading times without the need to have members of staff outside of the building.

“This will also assist in reducing the length of the potential queue, by increasing the speed of preparing the orders and thus reducing congestion within the site during those busy periods.”

