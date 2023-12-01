Free parking is being brought back in Hartlepool in the run up to Christmas starting this weekend.

Shoppers will be able to park for free on a weekend starting on Saturday, December 2, and Sunday, December 3.

It will continue every weekend up until Christmas Eve, (Sunday, December 24) and applies to all Hartlepool Borough Council-managed car parks and on-street pay and display areas in the town centre and also at Seaton Carew.

The council says the offer, which it has provided for several years, aims to boost trade and ease the burden on financially-squeezed shoppers.

Middleton Grange shopping centre car park on Park Road. Picture by FRANK REID

Councillor Sue Little, chair of the council’s Neighbourhood Services Committee, said: “The free parking offer has always proved to be popular in previous years and we hope that will be the case again.