Hartlepool Borough Council announces free weekend car parking in town centre in run up to Christmas

Free parking is being brought back in Hartlepool in the run up to Christmas starting this weekend.
By Mark Payne
Published 1st Dec 2023, 16:17 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 16:17 GMT
Shoppers will be able to park for free on a weekend starting on Saturday, December 2, and Sunday, December 3.

It will continue every weekend up until Christmas Eve, (Sunday, December 24) and applies to all Hartlepool Borough Council-managed car parks and on-street pay and display areas in the town centre and also at Seaton Carew.

The council says the offer, which it has provided for several years, aims to boost trade and ease the burden on financially-squeezed shoppers.

Middleton Grange shopping centre car park on Park Road. Picture by FRANK REIDMiddleton Grange shopping centre car park on Park Road. Picture by FRANK REID
Middleton Grange shopping centre car park on Park Road. Picture by FRANK REID

Councillor Sue Little, chair of the council’s Neighbourhood Services Committee, said: “The free parking offer has always proved to be popular in previous years and we hope that will be the case again.

“The aim is to help businesses and boost the local economy by encouraging more people – both residents of the town and others from outside the area - to shop here for Christmas.”

