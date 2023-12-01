Hartlepool Borough Council announces free weekend car parking in town centre in run up to Christmas
Shoppers will be able to park for free on a weekend starting on Saturday, December 2, and Sunday, December 3.
It will continue every weekend up until Christmas Eve, (Sunday, December 24) and applies to all Hartlepool Borough Council-managed car parks and on-street pay and display areas in the town centre and also at Seaton Carew.
The council says the offer, which it has provided for several years, aims to boost trade and ease the burden on financially-squeezed shoppers.
Councillor Sue Little, chair of the council’s Neighbourhood Services Committee, said: “The free parking offer has always proved to be popular in previous years and we hope that will be the case again.
“The aim is to help businesses and boost the local economy by encouraging more people – both residents of the town and others from outside the area - to shop here for Christmas.”