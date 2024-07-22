Hartlepool Borough Council set to decide new town centre store's plan to sell alcohol up to 2am
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
An application has been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council for the vacant property at 24-26 Avenue Road which would see “a brand new business venture” open at the site.
The licensing proposal seeks to allow a new convenience store to sell alcohol between 6am and 2am each day, in line with their planned opening hours.
Submitted by Kulasingam Chandramohan, it would also give permission to serve “late night refreshment”, including hot food and drink, between 11pm and 2am.
A meeting of the council’s licensing sub-committee to consider the application had been scheduled for Monday, June 3, but was immediately adjourned to a later date, now confirmed for Thursday, July 25.
The hearing is occurring following objections from police and council public health and environmental protection teams, including concerns the licence would make the town’s existing alcohol related issues worse.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.