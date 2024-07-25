Hartlepool Carpetright store closes as business goes into administration
and live on Freeview channel 276
The store on the Teesbay Retail Park, on Brenda Road, is one of 213 branches nationwide to have shut in the last few days.
It was announced on Monday that the flooring retailer Tapi had agreed to buy 54 Carpetright stores, two warehouses, the brand and its intellectual property in a pre-pack administration deal.
However, the deal has not saved the majority of the business, and more than 1,000 jobs have been lost.
A notice on the front of the Hartlepool branch read: “Due to challenging trading conditions, on July 22 2024 the directors resolved to put Carpetright Limited into administration.
"The directors have appointed Zelf Hussain, Rachel Wilkinson and Peter Dickens of PwC as joint administrators of Carpetright Limited.
"As a result of the administration, this store has been closed.”
It refers customers to the website www.pwc.co.uk/carpetright for more information.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.