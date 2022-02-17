Hartlepool Mail launches new subscriber rewards scheme - here's how to enjoy the benefits

We want to reward our most loyal readers with an assortment of exclusive offers available on our brand new Insider + Rewards page.

We’ll regularly update this page with fantastic offers for you.

If you’re a subscriber to the Mail, you’ve already got access to this month's unique Insider + Rewards offers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’re not a subscriber, now is the perfect time to sign up online here.

From just £1 per month, enjoy unlimited access to hundreds of stories online with 70% fewer ads – that’s our trusted, local news, the latest from Pools, Boro and more – plus interactive puzzles and, of course, our Insider + Rewards offers.

Thank you for your support, and enjoy!