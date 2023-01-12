Pools manager Keith Curle and players Callum Cooke, David Ferguson and Matthew Dolan, officially opened the new Suit Direct store in Powlett Road in a ribbon cutting ceremony.

It opened just before Christmas as the business looked to fill a gap in the market for men’s formal wear in town.

Suit Direct parent company The Baird Group, has had a warehouse in Hartlepool since 1945.

Helen Gething, Suit Direct supply director, said: “We’ve been in town since the 1940s to serve the local demand for suits.

"It’s great to have it in Hartlepool. We have employed people here for years and years.”

Store manager Stacey Matthews said business has been brisk since they opened due to word-of-mouth.

It stocks some of the biggest names in menswear tailoring like Ted Baker, Ben Sherman and Marc Darcy, as well as in-house brands including Racing Green.

The Hartlepool store offers one to one appointments, styling advice, click and collect and wedding suits.

Suit Direct, which has around 50 stores around the country, signed a three-season deal with Hartlepool United in 2021 which involved renaming Victoria Park the Suit Direct Stadium.

They are also the club’s Official Menswear Partner sponsoring the first teams’ training kit as well as the management team’s bench kit.

And he was impressed with what he saw.

He said: “When I came to Hartlepool they fitted me for a couple of suits. It was the first time I had been measured and tailored which was excellent.

"They cater for everything from smart to casual and have good choice and variety.”

Helen added: “Obviously, we have got the sponsorship deal with the club. It’s great to have them on board and come down and support the opening.”

As another sign of the close partnership between Suit Direct and the football club, season ticket holders can take advantage of a 10% discount on purchases.